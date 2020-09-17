Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 17, 2020 News

Virtually learning: As Cal Poly and Cuesta start a new year, education stays online 

By
click to enlarge news1-1-2ed387961be9ca90.jpg

Cover Illustration By Alex Zuniga

sg_2020_logo.png

For this year's annual student guide issue, we talk challenges and potential successes facing local colleges and universities due to the constraints of COVID-19. Staff Writer Kasey Bubnash covered nontraditional students who have kids and jobs as well as the resources out there for them; Staff Writer Karen Garcia spoke with one of the founders of a new app designed to help students find housing that suits them; Assistant Editor Peter Johnson talks to Cuesta College's bree valle about moving students from the stage to podcasting; and Sun Staff Writer Malea Martin talks to the HotHouse about virtual successes. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Carbajal leads forum to discuss local agriculture during pandemic and beyond Read More

  2. SLO mayor race pits downtown store owner against incumbent Harmon Read More

  3. Tianna Arata sits down with New Times prior to first court hearing Read More

  4. North County rally commemorates victims of 9/11 Read More

  5. Attorney files to suppress evidence in SLO police chief's lost gun search Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation