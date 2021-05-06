Got a News Tip?
May 06, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Vicky Hoffman hosts sketchbooking workshop at Marie Ramey Fine Art 

On Saturday, May 15, Maria Ramey Fine Art in Atascadero presents For Your Eyes Only: Sketchbook Freedom, a sketchbooking workshop led by local artist and art instructor Vicky Hoffman, from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees are required to wear masks during this class. Admission is $50, which includes all supplies needed to complete the workshop.

Call (310) 993-1732 or visit vickyhoffman.com to find out more about the event and other upcoming workshops led by Hoffman. Marie Ramey Fine Art is located at 7460 Pinal Ave., Atascadero. Δ

