February 13, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Veterans in support of Ellen Beraud 

Yesterday, we each received campaign mailers from a mysterious Sacramento-based political action committee that fraudulently claimed 5th District San Luis Obispo County supervisor candidate Ellen Beraud has dishonored veterans.

We have both known and associated with Ellen for many years. We both know that she has nothing but respect for America's vets.

Further, we are not surprised that Ellen's opponent, Debbie Arnold, would seek the support of a Sacramento-based political action committee that implies a connection to veterans in our community when no such connection exists.

We are both longtime residents of SLO County's 5th District. We both fully support the election of Ellen Beraud as our next supervisor.

Ken Haggard, captain, USAR ret.

Jay Salter, private, 3rd Armored Division, USA, 1955

Comments

