Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 20, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Vanessa Veiock holds photography exhibit at Linnaea's Cafe 

By

The Art After Dark reception for Instinctive Curiosity, Intentional Connection—an exhibition showcasing photography by Vanessa Veiock—takes place at Linnaea's Cafe on Friday, July 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. This show's theme explores the notion of photography's value in a social media driven world. The project began as an online gallery where guests had the option to sponsor a piece for the exhibition.

Reprints of the featured photos will be available for sale to the public. All profits will go toward The Life You Can Save, a global nonprofit dedicated to reducing suffering and premature death for people living in extreme poverty. Visit thelifeyoucansave.org for more info on the organization.

Instinctive Curiosity, Intentional Connection will remain on display through Thursday, Aug. 1. The cafe is located at 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Call (515) 554-0914 or visit wanderasana.com to find out more about Veiock and the exhibit. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Lens flare: Central Coast photographers share their perspectives in the New Times' annual Winning Images contest Read More

  2. Film Listings, 6/20/19 – 6/27/19 Read More

  3. BedaFest brings German food, beer, and good music to Hacienda Antigua on June 28 to 29 Read More

  4. The Dead Don't Die is slow and weird ... like a zombie Read More

  5. Bingeable: A.P. Bio Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation