Vanessa Veiock holds photography exhibit at Linnaea's Cafe 

The Art After Dark reception for Instinctive Curiosity, Intentional Connection—an exhibition showcasing photography by Vanessa Veiock—takes place at Linnaea's Cafe on Friday, July 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. This show's theme explores the notion of photography's value in a social media driven world. The project began as an online gallery where guests had the option to sponsor a piece for the exhibition.

Reprints of the featured photos will be available for sale to the public. All profits will go toward The Life You Can Save, a global nonprofit dedicated to reducing suffering and premature death for people living in extreme poverty. Visit thelifeyoucansave.org for more info on the organization.

Instinctive Curiosity, Intentional Connection will remain on display through Thursday, Aug. 1. The cafe is located at 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Call (515) 554-0914 or visit wanderasana.com to find out more about Veiock and the exhibit. Δ