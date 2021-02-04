Use local sea glass to create your own necklaces with Creative Me Time's take-home workshop 

On Monday, Feb. 22, Creative Me Time will host a pickup date for its upcoming take-home workshop, Sea Glass Resin Necklaces, at the Centennial Park parking lot in Paso Robles, from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants of this class will customize three of their own unique necklaces using various materials.

Each kit is $40 and includes a selection of local sea glass, metal bezels, necklace chains, resin, charms, a table cloth, gloves, and an apron. Patrons can pre-register for the kit online at creativemetime.com. Call (805) 286-5993 to find out more about the workshop and other kits available. Centennial Park is located at 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. Δ