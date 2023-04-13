Got a News Tip?
April 13, 2023 Opinion » Letters

U.S. values weapons over kids 

After the demise of civilization as we know it; after the crash of economies and the devastation of cities and shores (due to climate change and/or nuclear weapons); after we are all gone, the survivors who read what remains of our history as they organize new (and reformed) economies and political entities will be shocked to learn that here was a land where the body politic valued lethal weapons far more than it did children. Imagine that!

We hang our heads in shame.

Susan Pyburn

SLO

