December 03, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Upcoming studio event showcases glass art by Los Osos artist Rod Baker and other glassblowers 

By

The Central Coast Glass Cottage in Los Osos hosts its sixth annual Holiday Gift Studio Sale on Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required during this free event. Rod Baker's functional and decorative glass art, including jewelry, dishware, and home decor, will be on display and for sale in the venue's sculpture garden. Special guest glassblowers will also be showcased.

Proceeds from sales during the event will benefit the Woods Humane Society, an animal protection organization based in San Luis Obispo County. For more info on the organization and other ways to support the nonprofit, call (805) 543-9316 or visit woodshumanesociety.org.

To find out more about the sixth annual Holiday Gift Studio Sale and other updates from the Central Coast Glass Cottage, call (805) 551-6836 or visit centralcoastglassblowingandfusing.com.The venue is located at 1279 Second St., Los Osos. Δ

