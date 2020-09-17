Got a News Tip?
September 17, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Upcoming online auction to benefit Nipomo's Dana Adobe and Cultural Center 

The Dana Adobe and Cultural Center in Nipomo recently announced plans for its Fall Online Auction, which will open on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to run through Oct. 5, closing at 5 p.m. Patrons can view the full catalog of auction items and pre-register to enter the auction online at danaadobe.org. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the center's educational resources and programming.

Although museum tours remain suspended until further notice, the museum's gift shop is currently open (masks are required). The museum's mission statement is to engage visitors with the history of California's Rancho Era. Call (805) 929-5679 for more details. The Dana Adobe and Cultural Center is located at 671 S. Oakglen Ave., Nipomo. Δ

