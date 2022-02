Art Central will hold its fifth annual Fundraising Garage Sale, Monday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The sale will include a variety of gently used art supplies donated by local artists. Proceeds will benefit arts scholarships for graduating high school students heading into college.

Visit artcentralslo.com for more info. Art Central is located at 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Δ