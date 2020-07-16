Got a News Tip?
July 16, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Unsolved Mysteries 

click to enlarge POOF, HE'S GONE Rey Rivera (left) disappears, leaving his wife, Allison (right), mystified, in Unsolved Mysteries, the newly rebooted series screening on Netflix.

Photo Courtesy Of The Inexplicable Pictures

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

If you were anywhere near a television in the '90s, you undoubtedly recognize the eerie music that marked the beginning of the spooky, magical show that was Unsolved Mysteries. Netflix has released volume 1 of the newly revamped show, and any fan of true crime or an unanswered puzzle will rejoice. Switching the format to a more character-driven show means no host (RIP Robert Stack!) and fewer re-enactments. Instead, it's mostly interviews with people who were up close and personal with the mystery. Spanning from missing persons to slain families to a town seemingly the site of alien visitation, the series stays gripping from beginning to end. Don't be surprised if you find yourself yelling at the TV at the end of each episode; remember—these are unsolved, and therefore resolution is still to come. This is a binge-worthy treat! (six 39- to 53-min. episodes) Δ

