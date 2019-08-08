Under the surface: Paso artist takes inspiration from water science 

More than 70 percent of the earth's surface is covered in water. On a smaller scale, about 60 percent of the human body is made up of water. So naturally when artist Deprise Brescia learned about Dr. Masaru Emoto's work with water crystals, she was hooked on the concept.

In his work with water crystals, Emoto believed that different positive or negative thoughts and words could impact the molecular structure of water. Essentially, Emoto's work is about the idea that if our thoughts can impact water, they can therefore impact us, since we are mostly water after all.

click to enlarge Images Courtesy Of Deprise Brescia

HAVE A HEART The encaustic piece, Maybe It Means Just A Little Bit More, is a nod to The Grinch, as some viewers swear they can make out his form in the abstract art.

"I've always been a fan of Dr. Masaru Emoto's work with water," Brescia said. "Just the thought of that is unbelievable. How are your thoughts affecting you?"

Taking inspiration from Emoto's work, Brescia's new art show, The Magic of Water, is currently on display at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. The work in the exhibit includes pieces made with acrylics, encaustic, mixed media, quartz, and crystal.

click to enlarge Images Courtesy Of Deprise Brescia

UNDER THE SEA Remembering Atlantis is an encaustic, mixed-media piece that explores the idea of other civilizations and the healing knowledge they might have had.

"He's a scientist, so for people who think it's a little woo-woo or out there, they can maybe see it in a different light," she said.

While most of Brescia's 50-plus pieces in the show are abstract, at least one piece featuring a mermaid (Remembering Atlantis), is representational. It's also a wink to the lost city of Atlantis and the idea that other intelligent civilizations exist and possess healing knowledge that exceeds our own.

"I find that kind of stuff incredibly thought-provoking," Brescia said. "This was a way to illustrate in a beautiful way, to open a dialogue about Atlantis and the healing capabilities."

Many of her other pieces are abstract encaustic paintings—a technique that uses wax and resin to carry pigment—done in riveting shades of blue, meant to evoke the color and texture of water. The encaustic piece, Maybe It Means Just A Little Bit More, was given its name from a line in Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, as some viewers swear they can make out the Christmas hater's form in the abstract piece.

And the encaustic painting Ho'Oponopono Prayer refers to the tradition where people all around the world pray on the water on the 11th day of each month in order to create positivity and love.

click to enlarge Images Courtesy Of Deprise Brescia

GOOD VIBRATIONS The encaustic piece, Ho'Oponopono Prayer, refers to the tradition where people all around the world pray on the water.

"I'm hoping that people will actually think about the thoughts they have, that they realize how much power and impact their thoughts have," Brescia said. "If you can uncover whatever negativity you have running through your head, then clear it. Imagine what you could do." Δ

Arts Writer Ryah Cooley is floating on the water's surface. Contact her at rcooley@newtimesslo.com.