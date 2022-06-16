click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Aggregate Films And FX Productions

FINDING THE TRUTH Salt Lake City Detectives Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham, left) and Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) unravel a murder mystery regarding a fundamentalist Mormon splinter group, in Under the Banner of Heaven, streaming on Hulu.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Hulu

Created by Dustin Lance Black (Milk, J. Edgar) and based on Jon Krakauer's 2003 nonfiction book of the same name, Under the Banner of Heaven unravels the mystery of the 1984 murders of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her infant daughter while also offering a history lesson on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its modern-day fundamentalist LDS splinter group School of the Prophets, which sought to reinstate polygamy.

Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), a devout Mormon and family man, is shocked when he's called to a horrible crime scene, but he quickly apprehends a suspect: the husband and father Allen Lafferty (Billy Howle), who's covered in blood. As Pyre and his decidedly non-LDS partner Detective Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham) begin to question Allen, they slowly uncover the mystery behind the Lafferty clan headed by stern patriarch Ammon Lafferty (Christopher Heyerdahl).

This is a cracking good mystery that shows the dark side of the Mormon Church and its complicated history, which I'd wager can be a part of any religion. It's compelling to watch Pyre struggle with his conscience and faith as he learns about these fundamentalist ideas. High production values and terrific acting abound. (seven approximately one-hour episodes) Δ