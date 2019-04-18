Ubu's Other Shoe presents staged reading of 'Girls Like That' 

The SLO Repertory Theatre's staged reading series, Ubu's Other Shoe, presents a reading of Evan Placey's play, Girls Like That, on Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m and Saturday, April 20, at 2 and 7 p.m.

The plot revolves around Scarlett, a teenager who becomes the center of attention after a nude photo of her goes viral. Rumors spread quickly, but Scarlett stays silent, testing the fragility of her friendships in the face of societal and cultural pressures.

Girls Like That is recommended for ages 13 and over due to mature content. As a staged reading, the production features minimal stage movement, costumes, and props, as actors read from their scripts. The show is directed by Michael Siebrass and presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc. Ubu's Other Shoe is currently in its 15th season.

For more information, visit slorep.org. Δ