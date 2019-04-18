Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 18, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Ubu's Other Shoe presents staged reading of 'Girls Like That' 

By

The SLO Repertory Theatre's staged reading series, Ubu's Other Shoe, presents a reading of Evan Placey's play, Girls Like That, on Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m and Saturday, April 20, at 2 and 7 p.m.

The plot revolves around Scarlett, a teenager who becomes the center of attention after a nude photo of her goes viral. Rumors spread quickly, but Scarlett stays silent, testing the fragility of her friendships in the face of societal and cultural pressures.

Girls Like That is recommended for ages 13 and over due to mature content. As a staged reading, the production features minimal stage movement, costumes, and props, as actors read from their scripts. The show is directed by Michael Siebrass and presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc. Ubu's Other Shoe is currently in its 15th season.

For more information, visit slorep.org. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLO Museum of Art director steps down after 20 years Read More

  2. Texan country star Casey Donahew plays after the Cal Poly Rodeo on April 13 Read More

  3. Portland-based indie rock act Balto plays a free show at The Siren on April 18 Read More

  4. 'Missing Link' is cute but not especially memorable Read More

  5. Wine Country Theatre's 'Over the River and through the Woods' zeroes in on family Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation