Ubu's Other Shoe presents a staged reading of Annie Baker's The Antipodes at the SLO Repertory Theatre on Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, July 27, at 2 and 7 p.m. Director Gregory Gorrindo helms this rendition of the satire, which centers on a group of people brainstorming ideas with no immediately clear purpose. The cast includes Michael Siebrass, Cascina Caradonna, Silvia McClure, and Tony Costa. Visit slorep.org for tickets and more information. Δ