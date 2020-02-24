Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

February 20, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Twelve years of Adam Hill is enough 

For 12 years, Adam Hill has been unwilling or emotionally unable to work with any supervisor he doesn't agree with. The public is tired of his obstructionist behavior, his temper tantrums and insults directed at other board members and at the public in the gallery. He is rude and insulting and acts like a petulant child. In short, he is a bully.

His opponent, Stacy Korsgaden is a respectful lady with 30 years of successful business experience and community leadership. She listens to the public and is willing to work closely with the rest of the Board to get things done.

During several debates with Korsgaden, Hill has attempted to intimidate and bully her. She did not back down and cower as he expected. Korsgaden is clearly not afraid of Hill.

Enough is enough. It's time Hill is no longer a supervisor.

It is time to elect Korsgaden as the 3rd District supervisor on March 3.

Joseph Rouleau

San Luis Obispo

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. On the verge Read More

  2. Mud wrestling! Read More

  3. Veterans in support of Ellen Beraud Read More

  4. Oceano has had enough! Read More

  5. The real story about Ellen Beraud's vets memorial vote Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation