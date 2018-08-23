Tunes and lights at Baywood Art Show and Lighted Boat Parade Sept. 8 

Big, Big SLO is teaming up with other local organizations to present the second annual Baywood Art Show and Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 3 to 9 p.m. The event kicks off with a showcase of local artists in the gardens of the Blue Heron Baywood Restaurant. The boat parade begins around 6 p.m. The parade includes boats, kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards decked out in lights. The Jill Knight Band will be performing live music on the pier as the parade goes by.

The art show and boat parade are free to attend. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information. Δ