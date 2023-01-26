click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of 101 Studio, Balboa Productions, And Bosque Ranch Productions

MANFREDI'S CREW In Tulsa King streaming on Paramount Plus, former East Coast mobster Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) relocates to Oklahoma, where he puts a new crew together, including his driver, Tyson (Jay Will, left); and his pot dispensary partner, Bodhi (Martin Starr).

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022-present

Where's it showing? Paramount Plus

Like 1883, 1923, and Yellowstone, Tulsa King is created by Taylor Sheridan. It stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, a mafia capo who did a 25-year prison sentence to protect his boss, Pete Invernizzi (A.C. Peterson). When he's finally released, instead of the hero's welcome he expected, he's exiled by his boss to Tulsa, where he's told to find some revenue streams and start earning for the family again.

Stallone is terrific as the aging but angry mobster, whose sense of honor has been seriously aggrieved. He reluctantly goes to Tulsa, where he's an obvious fish out of water, but Dwight is clever and soon insinuates himself into a cannabis dispensary run by Bodhi (Martin Starr), not to mention a bar on a Native American reservation run by Mitch (Garrett Hedlund).

Dwight hits a lot of rough patches, including a competing motorcycle gang; trouble from his boss's son, Chickie Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi); and a romance with Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage), who turns out to be more than a simple bar pickup. After hiring Tyson (Jay Will) to be his driver, Dwight methodically builds his own crew of characters to run Tulsa, with law enforcement on the hunt. (10 approximately 49-min. episodes)