Donald Trump is like a repetitive 7 to 8 magnitude Richter scale earthquake, not just in California, but for the entire country. You can't see it coming—you can't forecast it—there is no warning available.

The results are substantial: destruction of our democracy, shake by shake. The destruction of our influence as a formidable ally to other democracies against common enemies.

The destruction of our known way of life and living in this democracy is and will continue to increase under the "leadership" of this president.

He needs to be removed, either by impeachment or, more valuably, by a resounding defeat in the 2020 election.

Gary Karner

Los Osos