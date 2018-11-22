Tropic thunder 

Tiki-tastic: Winter blues got you down? Stop by Eureka! in downtown SLO for a tropical tiki-inspired menu. For a limited time, try the Atta Boy cocktail made with cold brew coffee, pineapple, cinnamon, lemon, and mint (for a non alcoholic pick-me-up, try the lavender iced tea). New to the menu, grub down on savory mushroom toast, smoky beer chili, or a hemp bowl topped with fried egg, hemp seeds, and sunflower crema—or go for the new furikake fish and chips: battered white fish, signature fries, furikake, with smoky tartar sauce (learn more at eurekarestaurantgroup.com) ... of course Sidecar in downtown SLO is still running its popular Tiki Tuesday program, where, each Tuesday, tall tiki glasses are set ablaze and loud Hawaiian print garb is always encouraged (sidecarcocktail.company). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain loves fish and chips, but not with tarter sauce. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.