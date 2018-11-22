Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 22, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

Tropic thunder 

By

Tiki-tastic: Winter blues got you down? Stop by Eureka! in downtown SLO for a tropical tiki-inspired menu. For a limited time, try the Atta Boy cocktail made with cold brew coffee, pineapple, cinnamon, lemon, and mint (for a non alcoholic pick-me-up, try the lavender iced tea). New to the menu, grub down on savory mushroom toast, smoky beer chili, or a hemp bowl topped with fried egg, hemp seeds, and sunflower crema—or go for the new furikake fish and chips: battered white fish, signature fries, furikake, with smoky tartar sauce (learn more at eurekarestaurantgroup.com) ... of course Sidecar in downtown SLO is still running its popular Tiki Tuesday program, where, each Tuesday, tall tiki glasses are set ablaze and loud Hawaiian print garb is always encouraged (sidecarcocktail.company). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain loves fish and chips, but not with tarter sauce. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Bites

  |  

More Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining

More by Hayley Thomas Cain

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Toast to your crazy uncle Read More

  2. Giftables Read More

  3. News nibs Read More

  4. Harvest huzzah! Read More

  5. Grill masters Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation