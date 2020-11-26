What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

In 1993, Sean Ellis was a 19-year-old living in Boston and staring down the barrel of a life sentence for the killing of officer John Mulligan, a cop who was gunned down while he dozed in his car while on security duty. In Trial 4, we examine the process of Sean's first year in the system—two hung juries and an eventual guilty verdict, as well as his final trial after nearly 22 years in prison.

Earnest and endearing, Sean is hardly the picture of guilt. What becomes evident is a case of railroading by the police who want to put someone away for this crime against one of their own and a district attorney who was hell bent on prosecuting Sean. What follows is a tale of documented corruption and cover-ups and the hard won fight to free a man who went out to buy diapers one night and never came home.

Trial 4 is a journey through the highs and lows of Sean's reality, his case being taken on by defense attorney Rosemary Scapicchio and her dogged fight for him, and the aftermath of prison life. Prepare to be infuriated but know that in the end, this is a tale of triumph and Sean's genial outlook on life is nothing short of heartwarming. (8 approximately 55-min. episodes) Δ