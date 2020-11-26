Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 26, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Trial 4 

By
click to enlarge SEARCHING FOR JUSTICE Falsely convicted of murder as a teen and after spending nearly 22 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, Sean K. Ellis fights to prove his innocence with the help of attorney Rosemary Scapicchio after a judge rules he didn't receive a fair trial, in Netflix' Trial 4.

Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

SEARCHING FOR JUSTICE Falsely convicted of murder as a teen and after spending nearly 22 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, Sean K. Ellis fights to prove his innocence with the help of attorney Rosemary Scapicchio after a judge rules he didn't receive a fair trial, in Netflix' Trial 4.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

In 1993, Sean Ellis was a 19-year-old living in Boston and staring down the barrel of a life sentence for the killing of officer John Mulligan, a cop who was gunned down while he dozed in his car while on security duty. In Trial 4, we examine the process of Sean's first year in the system—two hung juries and an eventual guilty verdict, as well as his final trial after nearly 22 years in prison.

Earnest and endearing, Sean is hardly the picture of guilt. What becomes evident is a case of railroading by the police who want to put someone away for this crime against one of their own and a district attorney who was hell bent on prosecuting Sean. What follows is a tale of documented corruption and cover-ups and the hard won fight to free a man who went out to buy diapers one night and never came home.

Trial 4 is a journey through the highs and lows of Sean's reality, his case being taken on by defense attorney Rosemary Scapicchio and her dogged fight for him, and the aftermath of prison life. Prepare to be infuriated but know that in the end, this is a tale of triumph and Sean's genial outlook on life is nothing short of heartwarming. (8 approximately 55-min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The Queen's Gambit makes chess exciting and genius lamentable Read More

  2. Julie and the Phantoms Read More

  3. The Last Black Man in San Francisco Read More

  4. The ARTery in Atascadero seeks artists for its annual Under $200 Art Show Read More

  5. Rosanne Seitz's exhibit at Art Central in SLO depicts out-of-the-way locales Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation