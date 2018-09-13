Got a News Tip?
September 13, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

Treat yoself 

Got the munchies? Well you will now. When Martha Stewart needed a one-of-a-kind ice cream treat for Snoop Dogg on their cooking show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, she turned to the local ice cream experts at Doc Burnstein's. Doc put together a colossal, 300-pound ice cream sandwich that was recently featured on the popular VH-1 show. To create such a show-stopping treat, Doc's founder Greg Steinberger enlisted Vanessa O'Connor at SLO Baked Bakery. Together, they combined 60 gallons of vanilla ice cream and 50 pounds of cake to make a 2-foot-by-5-foot sandwich that served not only the studio audience, but also everyone working at CBS Studios in Burbank that day! The sandwich-themed show aired on Sept. 5. If you missed it, it might be worth a Google ... Sunday is for brunching. Farmstead Kitchen and Catering in Paso Robles now offers an early opening at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays with a menu of brunch delights to tempt you out of bed (mimosas, too; farmsteadkitchenandcatering.com).

