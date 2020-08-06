What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

On June 4, 2002, personally aggrieved master welder Marvin Heemeyer unleashed his fury on the town of Granby, Colorado, when he drove his heavily fortified 63-ton bulldozer through town, systematically destroying the businesses and government buildings of those he believed had wronged him. The two-hour rampage resulted in more than $8 million in damages.

Documentarian Paul Solet—using archival footage and sound recordings, contemporary interviews with those involved, and re-creations of events using actors—explores the man, his motives, and what led to his breaking point.

It's a fascinating examination of perception. Was Heemeyer, who was well-liked and respected by his friends, really the victim of an orchestrated campaign to diminish him, or was he the victim of his own paranoia? Whichever way you're persuaded, there's no debating his actions were anything short of outsized and outlandish! (89 min.) Δ