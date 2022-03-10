Touring magicians bring group show to the PAC 

Cal Poly Arts presents It's Magic!, a live magic show featuring five magicians, at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) in SLO on Sunday, March 13, at 3 p.m. Prolific touring magicians Chris Hart, David Goldrake, David Zirbel, Tom Ogden, and Dan Birch will perform during the two-act show.

Tickets to the performance range from $19 to $54. The show is described as suitable for ages 5 and older. Visit pacslo.org for more info. The performance will be held in Harold Miossi Hall, at the PAC, located at 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Δ