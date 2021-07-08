Tooth and Nail Winery presents Comedy Night at the Castle, featuring comedian Erin Foley 

Acclaimed comedian Erin Foley is headlining an outdoor comedy show, Comedy Night at the Castle, at Tooth and Nail Winery in Paso Robles on Saturday, July 10, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Probably best known for her observational comedy sets as seen on Comedy Central and other networks, Foley is also a prolific actress, with film and television credits including Almost Famous and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The Huffington Post named Foley in the top 20 of its "53 of our favorite comedians" list. Find out more about the comedian at erinkfoley.com.

For details on Foley's upcoming show at Tooth and Nail Winery, call (805) 369-6100 or visit toothandnailwine.com. The winery is located at 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Δ