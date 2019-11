Internationally touring magician David Minkin hosts a magic show, Magic and Wine, at Tooth and Nail Winery in Paso Robles on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The event features a wine reception and admission includes wine tasting and hors d'oeuvres. Tickets are $75 and are available in advance at my805tix.com. Only guests age 21 and over will be admitted. The winery is located at 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Call (805) 369-6100 or visit magicandwine.com for more info. Δ