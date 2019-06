Artists Jami Ray and Josh Talbot instruct a paint bar at Tooth and Nail Winery on Sunday, June 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants will complete a Banksy-themed painting, inspired by the artist's distinctive street art.

Tickets are $50 and are available in advance at my805tix.com. Admission includes all art materials and a glass of wine. The event is open to guests ages 21 and over only. The winery is located at 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Call (805) 369-6100 to find out more. Δ