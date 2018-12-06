To gift and give 

Door candy: Take a wreath-making workshop with Farmermaid Flowers at the Station SLO and sip on fine wine while learning how to tuck local flora into your next great holiday masterpiece on Dec. 8; sign up at thestationslo.com ... Sip and craft with Broken Earth Winery in Paso Robles, which will also host a wreath-making class amid stunning vineyards on Dec. 8 and 9 ... Swing by Wolff Vineyards in SLO for a sweet dessert party this Dec. 9 featuring mulled wine and calorie- rich indulgences. For more information, go to wolffvineyards.com ... Join J Dusi in Paso Robles on Dec. 8 for wine, treats, unique gifts, live music, and the spirit of giving. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive and know that your donation will go to one lucky local kid this holiday season. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is not counting calories this holiday season! She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.