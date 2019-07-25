Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 25, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

TMHA seeks art for Opening Minds exhibition 

By

Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) is seeking art inspired by living mentally well for consideration as the featured piece in the 2020 Opening Minds art show. This competition is open to individuals of all ages either in recovery or with loved ones in recovery from mental illness and/or a substance use disorder. Only one piece of art will be selected during this juried submission process. The exhibition is scheduled to run Thursday, April 30, through Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Studios on the Park is Paso Robles.

The deadline for submissions, limited to two-dimensional art, is Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The chosen artist will be encouraged to provide interviews to local news media and will be contacted as part of the promotional outreach for the show.

Applicants can contact art coordinator Meghan Madsen at (805) 503-0350 or mmadsen@t-mha.org for applications and more info. A call for general art, separate from the featured piece, to be displayed in the show will be announced in January 2020. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLO Rep's The Little Mermaid Jr. makes a splash Read More

  2. Twelfth Night brings midsummer mischief, madness to Shakespeare Festival Read More

  3. Wild Rose is an emotionally potent, feel-good charmer Read More

  4. The California Mid-State Fair has tons of live music every day this week Read More

  5. My family honors traditions, creates new memories while celebrating the anniversary of our Lake Tahoe cabin Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation