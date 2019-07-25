TMHA seeks art for Opening Minds exhibition 

Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) is seeking art inspired by living mentally well for consideration as the featured piece in the 2020 Opening Minds art show. This competition is open to individuals of all ages either in recovery or with loved ones in recovery from mental illness and/or a substance use disorder. Only one piece of art will be selected during this juried submission process. The exhibition is scheduled to run Thursday, April 30, through Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Studios on the Park is Paso Robles.

The deadline for submissions, limited to two-dimensional art, is Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The chosen artist will be encouraged to provide interviews to local news media and will be contacted as part of the promotional outreach for the show.

Applicants can contact art coordinator Meghan Madsen at (805) 503-0350 or mmadsen@t-mha.org for applications and more info. A call for general art, separate from the featured piece, to be displayed in the show will be announced in January 2020. Δ