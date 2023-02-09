Tiny homes in SLO County can make housing affordable 

Kudos to the SLO County Board of Supervisors for its work with tiny homes. Small homes can be located on large parcels or infill lots countywide. Infill lots can simplify commuting. I see a lot of businesses advertising for young workers. Allowing contractors to build tiny homes would be in the county's best interest. Homes under 1,000 square feet, with reduced permit costs and red tape for the builders, will lower the cost of homes. Deed restrictions can enforce keeping the houses tiny; ideas like these can help our young people and seniors have affordable housing as their inventory increases.

Lee Engdahl

Pismo Beach