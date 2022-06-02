Got a News Tip?
June 02, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Time to vote for change 

Republicans are willing to fall on their sword to support the "sanctity of life" and outlaw a woman's right to choose. Contrarily, they have vowed their fealty to the NRA and refuse to support gun control measures, universal background checks, and an assault weapons ban because they believe new laws would threaten a constitutional right to own and bear firearms. Meanwhile, public mass shootings have tripled since 2011.

How can they be pro-life on one side and pro-gun on the other? How many more children and teachers must die before voters defeat elected officials who value the support of the NRA over the real sanctity of the living?

Use your vote for change!

Pandora Nash-Karner

Los Osos

