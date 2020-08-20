Got a News Tip?
August 20, 2020 Opinion » Letters

Time for an Equal Rights Amendment 

On Aug. 18, we observed the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote after more than 100 years of struggle.

Think how different our country would be today if women couldn't vote.

On Aug. 26 we'll celebrate Women's Equality Day, a day to celebrate suffrage but also to re-focus on the need for gender equality. At the current rate of (non) progress, the gender equality gap in the U.S. won't be closed for 208 years. Yet 96 percent of women and 90 percent of men support the Equal Rights Amendment, which could be the 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

An Equal Rights Amendment will fight both unequal pay and violence against women. It would prohibit pregnancy discrimination and many other forms of discrimination. It would no longer allow insurance companies and manufacturers to charge women higher rates/prices than men. It would explicitly guarantee that laws must be written and decided through a gender lens.

It's past time to give 165 million girls and women in the U.S. their full constitutional equality. This Nov. 3, we have the opportunityto make all U.S. citizens equal under the law. Vote for legislators who will make gender equality a priority. Vote equality!

Edie Lycke

San Luis Obispo

