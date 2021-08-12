Got a News Tip?
August 12, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Tig Notaro: Drawn 

By
click to enlarge CARTOON TIG Tig Notaro: Drawn, the stand-up comedian's new animated TV special, explores everything from the mysteries of the Kool-Aid Man to cancer to Dolly Parton. - PHOTO COURTESY OF A VERY GOOD PRODUCTIONS INC.
  • Photo Courtesy Of A Very Good Productions Inc.
  • CARTOON TIG Tig Notaro: Drawn, the stand-up comedian's new animated TV special, explores everything from the mysteries of the Kool-Aid Man to cancer to Dolly Parton.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2021

Where's it showing? HBO Max

guiltypleasures.png

I've been a fan of Tig Notaro and her particularly tonal, dry comedy for a long time, so any TV special she puts out, I'm going to watch. Drawn adds in the element of animation, something I wasn't sure was working for me for the first few minutes but that quickly delighted me as Notaro walked us through stories both anecdotal and personal. Whether it's taking the audience through the process of the Kool-Aid Man's signature burst through walls or a hilarious tale of a wisdom teeth removal gone wrong, Notaro manages to make even tough stuff seem pretty funny.

Instead of sticking with one style of animation, the filmmaker switches it up from segment to segment, a wonderful tactic to keep the audience engaged despite not actually watching the stand-up comic perform.

If you're familiar with Notaro, you most likely know she battled breast cancer, and while she was a comic before her double-mastectomy, it's become ingrained in her act. She has a talent for keeping it real, even when that's uncomfortable. Her usual timing and brand of comedy is on point here. (60 min.) Δ

