Tienda de quesos manchego 

I'm all for creating your own private Europe here in SLO county. It's wonderful when you can find a place that will bring you the kinds of food on the charcuterie and cheese plates of Spanish wineries in the spirit of Perinet (see this week's Flavor column). Vivant Fine Cheese, founded by Danika Gordon, a Cal Poly Dairy Science grad, provides the perfect La Manga sheep's milk manchego for the next picnic of crusty bread and Spanish wine (even if the picnic takes place on your own patio chair). Vivant, which has more than 150 cheeses to entice you, sells its nutty, tangy manchego in 4-ounce, 8-ounce, and 16-ounce wedges.

Vivant Fine Cheese is located at 821 Pine St., suite B, in Paso Robles. The García Baquero Quesa Manchego 5 ounce (pre-cut) is $8.95. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre is all about that Spanish cheese. Send your favorite nibbles through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.