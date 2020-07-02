Three Paso concerts indicate live music is slowly returning 

With COVID-19 cases rising in California, it's probably not yet time to pack a sweaty nightclub with live music fans, but some outdoor venues are opening up, including a show with The Counterfeit Kings this Sunday, July 5 (noon to 4 p.m.; all ages; free), at Rava Wines' outdoor concert series Rava on the Rocks (6785 Creston Road).

The event will be held on the vineyard lawn adjacent to the tasting room, and attendees are encouraged to bring low-back lawn chairs or blankets. Adult beverages will be available for those 21 and older, but no outside alcohol is allowed.

Featuring Ty Christensen, Doug Swain, Scott Robertson, and John Spalding, The Counterfeit Kings play modern rock from the 1990s to today, along with a few originals.

For more information about the show, visit ravawines.com or call (805) 238-7282.

FEELING LUCKY? Local country icon Monte Mills plays Paso Concerts in the Park on July 2, in Paso Robles City Park Gazebo.

Local country music stalwart Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band will play Paso Concerts in the Park this Thursday, July 2 (5:30 p.m.; all ages; free), in Paso Robles City Park Gazebo. Mills has been playing on the Central Coast for as long as I can remember. A farrier and auctioneer, the singing cowboy embodies Western music and is a terrific entertainer.

Songwriters at Play has a show lined up at Paso's Sculpterra Winery (5015 Linne Road) this Sunday, July 5 (1 to 4 p.m.; all ages; pass-the-hat), with headliner Max MacLaury.

"Max is a regular on our showcases, and has also played our tributes to Bob Dylan, John Fogerty, and Van Morrison," organizers wrote. "In June, he won 'Best Song' on our contest at Puffers in Pismo Beach."

The Los Osos-based performer said in press materials, "I am a musician influenced by the old crooners of music with a hint of folk style guitar."

Chris Stephens will accompany MacLaury on electric guitar. Special guests include John Zamora of the Wine Country Troubadours, Kenny Taylor, Hilary Watson, and Paul Welch.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

DJS FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE The DJs of Soul Dust Productions, as well as a few guest DJs, will livestream a dance party on July 5, to benefit local social justice organization R.A.C.E. Matters SLO.

DJs for R.A.C.E. Matters SLO

"Soul Dust Productions is going to do a live DJ session with 6 to 7 DJs spanning about six hours or so; it's going to be a fundraiser for R.A.C.E. Matters SLO, happening on Sunday, July 5," DJ Velanche Stewart wrote in a recent email. "We will be streaming from DJ Malik Miko Thorne's store, A Satellite Of Love, though we are not opening to the public for obvious reasons. Boo Boo Records has agreed to be our main sponsor for our event."

According to event organizers, the streaming dance party will "feature a variety of beats and grooves from Soul Dust DJs and special guests," and that "your donations will help fund R.A.C.E. Matters SLO," which is, according to its website, "a black-led, multiracial organization" that strives "to dismantle oppression in order to achieve racial justice."

Billing the event as The Soul Dust Unity Session, organizers are calling for unity in the time of pandemic.

"Once again, we welcome back DJ Mano Gil and DJ Mermaid as special guests," Stewart wrote. "At a time when we are at a crossroad in the American history of striving for social equality, our DJ livestream will also serve as a fundraiser for our friends at R.A.C.E. Matters, working tirelessly for years to enlighten and educate SLO County on the challenges and opportunities of black culture and society equality. The event will be sponsored by the great peeps at Boo Boo Records; we thank them kindly for their support. The party kicks off at 5 p.m., Sunday, July 5. Join us, share with your friends, and help us raise awareness for a more enlightened America, while doing your part to help out a very worthy cause. Thanks so much!"

Stream at mixcloud.com/live/velanche.

Vintage jazz

VINTAGE JAZZ Revisit a SLO Jazz Federation concert from 2001 featuring local vocalist Inga Swearingen, available via the SLO Jazz website and YouTube.

As promised, the SLO Jazz Federation has added some classic concerts to its YouTube channel, "two excellent local vocalists Inga Swearingen and Lynn Manzella, who were both featured on the SLO Jazz Fed Community Access TV in 2001," the Jazz Fed Board explained via email. "A youthful Inga Swearingen was joined by Ryan Garcia, Linda Vanasupa, Clint Iwanicha, and Mike Raynor. Lynn Manzella was featured with Bob Harway, Ken Hustad, Rick Collins, and Darrell Voss."

The Jazz Fed has been adding concerts weekly, and you can link to its YouTube channel via its website at slojazz.org. Look in coming weeks for videos featuring Bob Harway, Jon Faddis Quintet, Billy Taylor Trio, and many others.

Things that make you go hmm

I don't know who needs to hear this, but Dr. John Schaman has invented the first medical harmonica.

"This has positive implications for all, but particularly patients impacted by lung diseases, including COVID-19," Caroline Andoscia of Andoscia Communications explained via email. "Substantial lung function improvements can be achieved by taking his musical approach. His Harmonica Exercise for Lung Program (HELP) works the pulmonary system out of its comfort zone and strengthens the muscles of breathing."

It's apparently good for people who are aging.

"The data showed it was normal for all of us, including athletes, to lose half of our lung function between the ages of 30 and 70," Andoscia continued. "The impact of this data struck him personally, as he had observed a drop in his own lung capacity, going from 6.8 L in medical school to 4.7 L in 2006. He attributed this loss to our present-day digital lifestyle, which requires much less movement than was required of our forefathers."

Bottom line? They think if you play a medical harmonica as Dr. Schaman's method instructs, you might improve your lung function. Hmm.

You can learn all about it at harmonicamd.com. Δ

