September 19, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Thoughts on the 'old guys' alleged to be at BlackHorse 

I was amused to read about the "packs of old guys with their awesome dogs" at downtown BlackHorse in your recent Student Guide ("New Times rates downtown SLO's coffee shops for your studying pleasure," Sept. 12). I agree that everything about BlackHorse is terrific. As a member of a men's hiking group who coffee up there twice a week with their dogs, I'm left with two questions. Where are the students who are looking for "focused studying" at 8 a.m.? And where are the "old guys," since I haven't seen any.

Craig Updegrove

San Luis Obispo

