Thor: Love and Thunder is full of wonder 

A galactic serial killer (Christian Bale) seeks the extinction of the gods, including Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the god of thunder, in this cosmic adventure from Marvel Studios and writer/director Taika Waititi. ( 119 min.)

Editor's note: Regular reviewers Glen and Anna Starkey are on vacation. Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood and Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal filled in.

GOD BOD Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Marvel's god of thunder in his fourth solo outing, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Caleb From batty to baddy, Christian Bale—who hasn't been in a comic book film since his Batman trilogy ended in 2012—takes on the villainous role of Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel's latest offering, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film opens on a desolate desert planet, where we witness Gorr's tragic origin, which I won't spoil. Armed with a powerful, mythic weapon, Gorr embarks on a vengeful quest to destroy the gods of the universe—the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that is. Don't expect any mentions of Jehovah or Krishna on his hit list. Of course, our titular god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) becomes a target. I've enjoyed all three of Thor's previous solo outings (Thor: The Dark World is the weakest, but still underrated). I'm not sure how I'll feel after rewatching this one, but right now I honestly think it's my favorite of the four. Like Thor: Ragnarok, this entry was written and directed by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), who some have complained brings too much humor to the film and not enough earnestness. I completely disagree—I think he nailed that balance perfectly. For a film with space vikings; chariots led by screaming, Hulk-sized goats; and a crazy god killer on the loose, there were more than a few moments I found surprisingly moving, especially in scenes with Natalie Portman, who reprises her role as Thor's love interest, Jane Foster, and has a unique subplot of her own.

Bulbul I haven't kept up with Marvel Cinematic Universe since The Avengers: Infinity War and WandaVision, so Thor: Love and Thunder was a great trip down the old Marvel superhero lane! I thoroughly enjoyed Thor: Ragnarok because of Waititi's lighthearted treatment and Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" feature. Zeppelin songs don't make an appearance in Love and Thunder but the Guns N' Roses-heavy soundtrack still hits the spot. Bale's menacing portrayal of Gorr, and the exploration of religion and unwavering faith in the face of hardship ground the movie and keep it from being too childish. Bale isn't the only big new guest star. Watch out for Russell Crowe and a not-so-subtle Gladiator homage of sorts. There are some holes in the plot though. Supposedly, it's been eight years since Thor and Jane broke up, but where does that fit in the Avengers' timeline thanks to the Blip in Endgame? Gorr's racing to get to an almost-impossible-to-reach space called Eternity so that he can win a wish to completely wipe out all gods. But a bit too conveniently, you can just reach Eternity by grabbing Thor's new ax and using it as a portal. I guess you're just not supposed to think too hard because Love and Thunder ends up being a fun movie to catch in the theater with your friend and, hopefully, a rowdy Marvel-loving crowd.

Caleb I loved seeing Crowe chew up the scenery during his brief appearance. And Gorr is a great addition to Marvel's pantheon of villains. Bale really knows how to be creepy in the most likable way possible, a feat he's previously pulled off in films like American Psycho and The Machinist. One of Gorr's first scenes follows his attack on New Asgard—a village on Earth occupied by the Asgardians who survived Thanos' attack in Avengers: Infinity War (the town's nostalgic, touristy aesthetic honestly reminded me of downtown Solvang). One of the powers that Gorr's sword, known as the Necrosword, gives him is the ability to summon demonic monsters to do his bidding. While Thor swoops in to save the town from being destroyed, Gorr manages to kidnap several children from New Asgard and takes them to a strange, shadowy realm, where he hopes to lead Thor into a trap. The kids keep their spirits up by telling campfire-esque stories about Thor and his many adventures, confident they'll be rescued by him shortly. When Gorr interrupts one of their stories with a cackling monologue, it's super melodramatic, but I really felt like I was in the kids' shoes for a minute. I was genuinely creeped out.

Bulbul Bale definitely stole the show! Gorr is a great villain, and it's thrilling to watch an actor fully lean into such roles. I've missed seeing Bale the fighter/stuntman on the big screen and Love and Thunder delivers just that. The action scenes are sleek with an old-school touch because it's a literal sword fight. He definitely left more of an impression than Hemsworth or his brother Luke (the third Hemsworth brother is a recurring Thor Easter egg, folks!). The Bale bug bit me, so I went home and rewatched The Dark Knight Rises. No regrets. But before you go home, stay until the absolute end, of course. You'll get treated to Dio's "Rainbow in the Dark," and two post-credit scenes. Δ

