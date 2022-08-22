Got a News Tip?
August 18, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Thirteen Lives 

By
click to enlarge SPELUNKERS Rescue divers Rick Stanton (Viggo Mortensen, foreground left) and John Volanthen (Colin Farrell, foreground right) attempt to rescue a soccer team trapped in a flooded cave, in Thirteen Lives. - PHOTO COURTESY OF STORYTELLER PRODUCTIONS, MAGNOLIA MAE FILMS, AND IMAGINE ENTERTAINMENT
  • Photo Courtesy Of Storyteller Productions, Magnolia Mae Films, And Imagine Entertainment
  • SPELUNKERS Rescue divers Rick Stanton (Viggo Mortensen, foreground left) and John Volanthen (Colin Farrell, foreground right) attempt to rescue a soccer team trapped in a flooded cave, in Thirteen Lives.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

newflicks.png

Ron Howard directs this true-life drama about a dozen young Thai soccer players and their coach who become trapped in a cave after a monsoon arrives unseasonably early. It was international news when it occurred in 2018 in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, a popular attraction that's considered safe during the dry season.

Though I remember the story, I didn't follow it closely, and if you're the same, I won't spoil how it unfolds—but suffice it to say, Howard does a masterful job directing this taut thriller that seemed to fly by despite its nearly 2 1/2 hour run time. I had no idea the lengths required to try to rescue these kids. Some of the first divers to go in expected to find bodies, not live children.

Much of the story centers on British cave rescue divers Rick Stanton (Viggo Mortensen) and John Volanthen (Colin Farrell), who were initially dismissed as amateurs by the Thai SEAL Team that initially entered the cave in search of the boys. Between the authorities in charge, the kids' parents, the surrounding villagers, and the volunteers, there are deep mines of emotion to explore, and Howard spelunks every crevice. (147 min.)

