Third season of NBC's Making It features Central Coast local Kara Walker 

Central Coast-based artist and designer Kara Walker was chosen to compete on NBC's current season of Making It, which premiered on June 24. Hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, each season of Making It assembles a different group of crafters from around the country to compete with each other in various do-it-yourself crafting challenges.

Described in press materials as "a small-town mom with big dreams," Walker, 40, is a Santa Maria resident who enjoys making costumes and props for her two sons, as part of her love for crafting. She started her own art company at age 19 and has been self-employed ever since.

Check out videos on Walker's YouTube page (Kara Walker Designs) for more info on the designer and her artistic process. To find out more about Making It, visit nbc.com/making-it. Δ