Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 08, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Third season of NBC's Making It features Central Coast local Kara Walker 

By

Central Coast-based artist and designer Kara Walker was chosen to compete on NBC's current season of Making It, which premiered on June 24. Hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, each season of Making It assembles a different group of crafters from around the country to compete with each other in various do-it-yourself crafting challenges.

Described in press materials as "a small-town mom with big dreams," Walker, 40, is a Santa Maria resident who enjoys making costumes and props for her two sons, as part of her love for crafting. She started her own art company at age 19 and has been self-employed ever since.

Check out videos on Walker's YouTube page (Kara Walker Designs) for more info on the designer and her artistic process. To find out more about Making It, visit nbc.com/making-it. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winning Images 2021: Check out our annual photography contest's winners
Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Cruel Summer Read More

  2. Festival Mozaic celebrates its 50th anniversary July 24-31 with concerts throughout SLO County Read More

  3. Between Cubensis, The Molly Ringwald Project, and Flannel 101, you can hear music from the '60s through '90s this week Read More

  4. F9: The Fast Saga is spectacular nonsenseF9: The Fast Saga Read More

  5. Great American Melodrama announces 2021 season, starting with new vaudeville revue, Comedy Tonight Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation