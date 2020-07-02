Think about the consequences 

I have heard protesters in SLO call for defunding and disbanding the police, and I feel I must respond.

I shouldn't have to tell you that there are dangerous people out there—lawless, sadistic brutes with no respect for life or property. In recent weeks, we've seen some of them rioting across the land.

By giving such people uniforms and making them drive conspicuously marked cars, we make it easier to avoid them or to keep an eye on them when they roam about. We may even be able to make them wear cameras and tracking devices.

If we abolished the police force, they would blend back anonymously into our communities, and who knows what they would get up to.

Please think carefully about the consequences before you make radical proposals like these.

Luther Blissett

San Luis Obispo