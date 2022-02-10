Thee Sacred Souls bring their old school falsetto soul sounds to SLO Brew Rock on Feb. 10 

As always, check with venues before you arrive in case a show has to be canceled at the last minute, but there's some dope-ass shit this week, starting with old-school soul act Thee Sacred Souls, whose Jan. 12 canceled concert was rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, at SLO Brew Rock.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Thee Sacred Souls

OLD-SCHOOL SOUL The Sacred Souls play SLO Brew Rock on Feb. 10, rescheduled from their canceled Jan. 12 show.

Presented by (((folkYEAH!))) and SLO Brew Live (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $25 plus fees presale at slobrew.com or $28 plus fees day of show), this may be the perfect show to take your significant other to. This band is romantic AF, with a sound that's "inspired by the 'souldies' around which they were reared," according to their bio. Think Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye.

The San Diego core trio features Josh Lane on vocals, Sal Samano on bass, and Alex Garcia on drums, but they're often augmented by a horn section and backup singers. The band begun when multi-instrumentalists Samano and Garcia started cutting demos together in 2019.

"Though the jams they created together were scintillating, it wasn't until they connected with vocalist Josh Lane that the real sound of Thee Sacred Souls came into focus," their band bio explained. "Josh had recently relocated to San D. from Sacramento where he had studied singing, honing his voice into a weightless vehicle that could carry the Smokey-esque lyrics and Marvin-ous melodies he had bubbling within him. The connection was electric, Josh's mellifluous poetry floating weightlessly atop Alex and Sal's rhythms, and Thee Sacred Souls were born."

Also at SLO Brew Rock, check out quintessential California rock act The Mother Hips on Saturday, Feb. 12 (7:30 p.m.; 18-and-older; $22 plus fees presale at ticketweb.com). These local favorites now have 11 studio albums under their belts, including their newest, Glowing Lantern (2021), filled with funky, psychedelic, folky sounds.

Co-conspirators

Good Medicine and Numbskull present a very cool collaborative project this Wednesday, Feb. 16, when Band of Heathens and Nicki Bluhm play The Siren (doors at 7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $27 plus fees presale at eventbrite.com or $30 at the door). Instead of one opening for the other, they're joining forces for a West Coast tour that's featuring songs from the Heathens, Bluhm's own catalog, and material they'll collaborate on together, including their very cool cover of The Rolling Stones' "Tumbling Dice."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Nicki Bluhm

BLUHM BLOOMS California native and current Nashville resident Nicki Bluhm will team with Band of Heathens during a special collaborative concert on Feb. 16 at The Siren.

"The collaboration began almost two years ago at the start of the pandemic when the Heathens started their weekly livestream show, The Good Time Supper Club," according to press materials. "The show ran for 52 episodes, and Bluhm was a frequent musical collaborator and guest on the show. They continued their working relationship with a successful string of shows across Texas in 2020."

Also at The Siren this week, get sad at Emo Night with Marko DeSantis from Sugarcult on Saturday, Feb. 12 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $10 plus fees presale at eventbrite.com or $12 at the door). The guitarist will be DJing, spinning all your favorite late-'90s and 2000s pop punk and emo hits.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Susan Wilson

TRUE BLUE GRASS Grammy-nominated fiddler Bruce Molsky and clawhammer banjoist Allison de Groot play Feb. 15, in The Milking Parlor at the Octagon Barn.

Bluegrass superstars

Grammy-nominated fiddler Bruce Molsky and clawhammer banjoist Allison de Groot appear in concert this Tuesday, Feb. 15 (7 p.m.; all ages; $25 presale at eventbrite.com or $30 at the door), in The Milking Parlor at the Octagon Barn in SLO.

They're both members of Molsky's Mountain Drifters, and they'll be exploring fiddle and banjo duets "from tradition into the future."

Come early! Doors open at 6 p.m. with a community old-time jam. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter. Masks must be worn throughout the concert. This event is being co-sponsored by the SLO County Stumblers and Bluegrass Music Society of the Central Coast.

Valentine's Day livestream dream

Want to enjoy a romantic evening with your significant other without braving the coronavirus? Never fear, because violinist Brynn Albanese and singer-songwriter Jody Mulgrew have you covered with a livestream concert on Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.

"Cuddle up from the comfort of your own home," Mulgrew said, promising to deliver "a diverse collaboration of soulful and sometimes meditative selections."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Brynn Albanese And Jody Mulgrew

SWEETHEART STREAM Violinist Brynn Albanese and singer-songwriter Jody Mulgrew are collaborating on a COVID-19-free livestream Valentine's Day concert on Feb. 14.

These are two of our finest local players. Mulgrew's got a superb tenor voice and writes amazing originals, and Albanese is an extraordinary violinist. Expect love songs, romance, and more! Visit bigbigslo.com/vdaylivestream.

Visit the website right now to "register for the concert or make a donation, and you can even order your own custom-made 'Valentine's Ditty' for your sweetheart," Mulgrew added.

More music ...

Vocalist and pianist Dawn Lambeth will appear with the Robert Albert Quintet as they bring 1960s-style supper club jazz to the Madonna Inn every Thursday in February, including Feb. 10, 17, and 24, from 7 to 11 p.m. Bandleader Albert is on trumpet, with Darrel Voss (drums), Dylan Johnson (bass), and Karl Welz (sax).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Redneck Files

LITTLE BIT COUNTRY, LITTLE BIT ROCK 'N' ROLL The Redneck Files plays the Frog and Peach Pub on Feb. 15, mixing Nashville recording artist Jessica Lynne Witty's country roots with rock from the Pacific Northwest's Chris Jones.

"With an incredible ballroom floor, this is a great evening for dancers," Lambeth noted. "Expect jazz and swing, waltzes, cha-chas, bossa novas, and even an occasional vintage country tune, a bit of an homage to where we are."

Lambeth, a gifted interpreter of the Great American Songbook, will also appear solo at Paso's AMSTRDM Piano Lounge this Saturday, Feb. 12 (sets at 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.; reservations suggested at amstrdmpaso.com/events).

"A newer venue that opened last year, AMSTRDM is a wonderful addition to our town, complete with a nice sound system and beautiful Steinway piano," Lambeth added.

Retro-rock cover act Unfinished Business presents a '60s Rock and Roll Sweetheart Valentine Dance this Saturday, Feb. 12, at the SLO Guild Hall (7 to 10 p.m.; $15 plus fees presale at my805tix.com or $20 at the door). The Nipomo Knights of Columbus will do a beer and wine bar as a fundraiser. Think of this as an old-school sock hop with the best music of the '60s.

Take a deep dive into all things redneck when The Redneck Files plays the Frog and Peach Pub on Tuesday, Feb. 15 (10 p.m.; 21-and-older). Featuring Nashville recording artist Jessica Lynne Witty and Pacific Northwest rock artist Chris Jones, their collaboration is meant to be a spoof on The X-Files, but "instead of exploring the paranormal, they explore what it means to be a redneck," according to press materials. "Special Agent Witty, a redneck herself, believes in the existence of the redneck way of life, while Special Agent Jones, still a skeptic, has been assigned to the case to musically collaborate rock music into his cohort's country music genre."

Sounds like fun. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.