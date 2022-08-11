Thee Sacred Souls bring their '60s and '70s soul sounds to SLO Brew Rock 

The '60s and '70s were the golden era of soul and R&B—Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, Sam Cooke, Ben E. King, Marvin Gaye, Percy Sledge, and many others changed the music scene and left an indelible stamp. Now their torch has been picked up by San Diego soul and R&B act Thee Sacred Souls, who make honeyed falsetto magic.

DEEP GROOVES SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) present '60s and '70s-style soul act Thee Sacred Souls on Aug. 12, at SLO Brew Rock.

The band includes singer Josh Lane, bassist Sal Samano, and drummer Alex Garcia, and they've garnered the attention of Billboard, Rolling Stone, and KCRW; and their first fans included Gary Clark Jr., The Black Pumas, and Timbaland. If you're a fan of the aforementioned era, this is a must-see act!

SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) presents Thee Sacred Souls on Friday, Aug. 12 (7 p.m.; all ages; $25 presale at ticketweb.com), at SLO Brew Rock.

Don't forget SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) also present amazing and legendary soul singer Lee Fields on Thursday, Aug. 11 (7 p.m.; all ages; $32 presale at ticketweb.com).

Grateful Dead tribute act The Great North Special plays SLO Brew Rock on Saturday, Aug. 13 (7 p.m.; all ages; free). This jamming sextet mixes psych-rock, country-blues, and funk-soul originals, covers, and improvisations.

Hell-bent for leather

Formed in 2002 by students at the University of North Texas in Denton, The Eli Young Band—Mike Eli (lead vocals and guitar), James Young (guitar), Jon Jones (bass), and Chris Thompson (drums)—have gone on to chart No. 1 singles for "Crazy Girl," "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," "Drunk Last Night," and "Love Ain't."

COUNTRY AF Featuring Mike Eli and James Young, country rockers the Eli Young Band ride into the Fremont on Aug. 12.

Now touring in support of their sixth studio album, Love Talking, they play the Fremont on Friday, Aug. 12 (8 p.m.; all ages; $38 to $45 at seetickets.us). These guys have gone from regional success to national renown.

Folk heroes

The Kingston Trio was a San Francisco nightclub act that suddenly found themselves at the forefront of a folk music revival in 1958 when they released their eponymous debut album containing the massive hit "Tom Dooley." They'd go on to record "The Tijuana Jail," "Where Have All the Flowers Gone," "A Worried Man," "Seasons in the Sun," "Greenback Dollar," and many more.

FOLK REVIVALISTS The Kingston Trio, known for their accessible '60s folk revival sounds, plays the Clark Center on Aug. 13.

Though the original three members are long gone, "all three current members—Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Buddy Woodward—have intrinsic links to the original group," explained concert organizer Erik Long. "Mike is the 'adopted son' of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Tim, a friend of John Stewart since he was in his early 20s, is one of the few musicians outside The Kingston Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Buddy Woodward performed with longtime Kingston Trio member George Grove."

The Kingston Trio plays the Clark Center on Saturday, Aug. 13 (7:30 p.m.; $22 to $56 at clarkcenter.org).

Billy at the beach

I warned you that Otter Productions Inc.'s Rebelution, Steel Pulse, and DENM show on Sunday, Aug. 14, would sell out, and it has, but you can still get tickets for Billy Currington at the Avila Beach Golf Resort on Saturday, Aug. 13 (doors at 4 p.m.; show at 6; all ages; $45 general admission at tixr.com).

DOIN' SOMETHIN' RIGHT Otter Productions, Inc. presents country hit-maker Billy Currington at the Avila Beach Golf Resort on Aug. 13.

This dude's hotter than a pistol. His six albums have generated 18 charting Billboard singles, including a personal favorite, "Pretty Good at Drinking Beer." I feel seen, Billy!

Former local Mike Annuzzi will open the show. "I am thrilled to be back in my old stomping grounds," he said. Annuzzi has a new single himself, "New Boots On," is a country rocker that debuted in the Top 100 iTunes Country Charts and has been added to Bay Area radio including The Legendary 95.3 KRTY and 107.7 The Bone.

'Yee Haw' and ha-ha

Jake Owen's story is a bit familiar. The former athlete sustained injuries that ended his career, so he borrowed a neighbor's guitar and taught himself how to play. He's now a platinum-certified recording artist with eight No. 1 songs to his credit.

'DAYS OF GOLD' Country star Jake Owen plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Aug. 14, bringing his neo-traditionalist sounds.

Jake Owen plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday, Aug. 14 (7:30 p.m.; $45 to $70 at ticketmaster.com). He recently released his newest single "Up There Down Here," the latest in a line of new songs including "Fishin' On A River," "Drunk On a Boat" and his current single, "Best Thing Since Backroads," which is in the top 20 on country radio.

It's not music, but Vina also has two comedy shows this week. On The Fun Tour, Jim Gaffigan hits the stage on Friday, Aug. 12 (8 p.m.; $65 to $150 ticketmaster.com), and Anjelah Johnson presents her "Who do you think I am?" stand-up routine on Saturday, Aug. 13 (8 p.m.; $40 to $55 at ticketmaster.com).

Maverick

Local folk-blues-indie-rock singer-songwriter Easton Everett marches to the beat of his own drum and makes music that's easy to listen to but that also surprises. This Tuesday, Aug. 16, he'll play an album release party at The Siren (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free) for Sundust, his fifth album for the Brilliant Label. One of the new songs is "Hole in My Pocket."

SONGSMITH Local singer-songwriter Easton Everett will release his fifth album, Sundust, at The Siren on Aug. 16.

"It includes Elliot Easton from The Cars on lead guitar and Phil Jones from Tom Petty and Roy Orbison drumming and producing," Everett said of the bluesy folk number.

Great voice, unusual melodies, and really interesting songs—what more do you need?

More music ...

Richie Kotzen plays The Siren this Thursday, Aug. 11 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 at eventbrite.com). He's been a member of Poison and L.A. rock act Mr. Big, and since 2012, he's been the frontman of The Winery Dogs as well as Smith/Kotzen. Wild The Coyote opens the show.

Gifted singer Jody Mulgrew and virtuoso violinist Brynn Albanese play Clairborne & Churchill Winery's Happy Hour this Friday, Aug. 12 (4 to 7 p.m.; reservations recommended by calling (805) 544-4066). Bear City Social is the food vendor, so kick back. It's Friday!

MUSIC IN THE MISSION Alt-rockers Carbon City Lights play the next Concerts in the Plaza show on Aug. 12.

Also this Friday, Aug. 12, see alt-rockers Carbon City Lights at Concerts in the Plaza at 5:30 p.m., with opener Nataly Lola starting the show at 4:30. Get 'em while they're hot! After this show, there are only two more free community concerts this season.

McCarthy's Ghost will be playing Friday, Aug. 12, at the Olde Ale House in Los Osos (6 to 9 p.m.). Populated by inveterate local musicians, they play a mix of originals and covers from the '70s, '80s, and '90s. "Start your weekend off right with a gaggle of longtime local musicians," drummer Miles Brown said. "It's an outdoor venue, so bring a sweatshirt and beat the heat with a cold one by the bay."

The Siren hosts a tribute act doubleheader on Saturday, Aug. 13, when The Mighty Cash Cats perform (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $17 presale at eventbrite.com). They pay tribute to Johnny Cash as well as June Carter, and the Carter stand-in singer also sings Linda Ronstadt material. Twofer!

FOR THE SAKE OF THE SONG Atascadero's Bristols Cider hosts Portland singer-songwriter Miata on Aug 17, as part of a three-act showcase.

On Wednesday, Aug 17, at Atascadero's Bristols Cider (7 p.m.; $10 presale or $14 at the door), For the Sake of the Song presents a singer-songwriter showcase with Kill Rock Stars recording artists Caleb Nichols of Los Osos and Maita of Portland, as well as special guest Wryn. Indie pop at its finest! Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.