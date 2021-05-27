The Woman in the Window 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

HITCHCOCK HOMAGE Agoraphobic child psychologist Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams) begins spying on her neighbors in this take on Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? R

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Netflix

Agoraphobic child psychologist, Anna (Amy Adams), watches from her dark and empty brownstone as a new family moves in across the street. In a clear nod to Hitchcock's 1954 Rear Window, Anna realizes right away that life for the family is less than idyllic.

She first meets teenager Ethan Russell (Fred Hechinger) when he comes to deliver cookies. He's a strange kid but seems harmless enough. Anna picks up right away that Ethan's home life is complicated and his father is a stern and possibly violent man. When Jane Russell (Julianne Moore) comes over, the two bond over wine, and Anna starts to feel she may have a friend even in her closed-off world. Also in Anna's life is basement tenant David (Wyatt Russell), whose patience with Anna has worn thin, but who also cares for his landlord and understands her complicated and debilitating condition.

The tension comes to a head when Anna witnesses a brutal crime through her window and she can't get anyone to believe what she saw. It's a taut and twisty thriller that keeps the surprises coming right until the end. (100 min.) Δ