click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Gloria Sanchez Productions

REAR WINDOW? Kristen Bell stars as Anna, a divorcee whose child has died who spends her spare time obsessing over her neighbor and what may have been a murder, in the Netflix TV series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

Kristen Bell gives it her best deadpan humor in this first season of Netflix's new series. We soon learn that Anna's life is far from perfect. Her husband is now an ex,w and her daughter died at the age of 9 following a tragic encounter with a dangerous man. When new neighbor and seemingly single dad Neil (Tom Riley) and his daughter, Emma (Samsara Yett), move in across the street, Anna begins to obsessively watch them from her living room window with a mix of wine and pills that lead to delusions and false memories—or so she's told.

When Anna finds out that Neil actually has a girlfriend named Lisa (Shelley Hennig), a flight attendant who seems to suspect Anna's friendship with her beau is less than pure, Anna's obsession with watching them deepens. One night Anna witnesses Lisa in the window, bleeding to death from a stab wound in her neck. She frantically calls the police, but when they show up there seems to be nothing amiss. Soon Anna is the pariah of the neighborhood, called crazy and delusional by everyone around her except her best friend, Sloane (Mary Holland), and Detective Lane (Christina Anthony), who starts to realize that Anna may be on to something.

It's twist driven and meant to string along a mystery, and while it may not land as the next big hit, I had a great time binging this series. Any fan of Bell is going to appreciate what she has been given in this role and how she lets us get to know the perfectly imperfect character that Anna is. (eight 22- to 30-min. episodes)