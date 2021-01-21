Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

January 21, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Wolf of Snow Hollow 

By
click to enlarge OVERMATCHED Small-town deputies Julia Robson (Riki Lindhome) and John Marshall (Jim Cummings) struggle to solve a series of gruesome murders in the deadpan funny horror-comedy The Wolf of Snow Hollow, available through Amazon Prime. - PHOTO COURTESY OF VANISHING ANGLE
  • Photo Courtesy Of Vanishing Angle
  • OVERMATCHED Small-town deputies Julia Robson (Riki Lindhome) and John Marshall (Jim Cummings) struggle to solve a series of gruesome murders in the deadpan funny horror-comedy The Wolf of Snow Hollow, available through Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? R

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Jim Cummings (Thunder Road) writes, directs, and stars in this deadpan funny new horror-comedy—a real runner-up to American Werewolf in London (1981). Cummings stars as Deputy Sheriff John Marshall, who has to contend with an inept department headed by his terminally ill father Sheriff Hadley (Robert Forster, in his last role), who doesn't want to relinquish control. The only person in the department who's worth a damn is Julia Robson (Riki Lindhome). Marshall, a single parent, also has to contend with his rebellious teenage daughter, Jenna (Chloe East).

After each full moon, mutilated bodies start turning up, some with missing parts. While his underlings begin to suspect a werewolf, Marshall insists it's a man and through good police work, he'll be caught.

What follows is a quirky, funny, horror-comedy sustained by Cummings' Jim Carrey-like energy and exceptional comic timing. Werewolf movies have been done to death (pun intended!), but Cummings finds new ground to traverse. At its heart, it's the story of a man under immense pressure from his family, his department, and the town he's charged with protecting. I loved it! (83 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Volunteers 2021
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Virtually learning: As Cal Poly and Cuesta start a new year, education stays online
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Bates Motel offers a compelling origin story for Psycho Read More

  2. Baywood's Zen Mountain Poets release two new singles on ReverbNation Read More

  3. SLOMA presents Grease, Water, and Stone: An Ocean Works Retrospective Read More

  4. Mural concepts are unfolding in Atascadero as part of the Equality Mural Project Read More

  5. Art Center Morro Bay hosts Zoom workshop with mixed media artist Lisa Agaran Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation