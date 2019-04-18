The wine coast 

New digs: Thanks to the help of a California Department of Food and Agriculture grant, the wine organization formerly known as SLO Wine Country announced a new name on April 16: the San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective. "Our new name and look better represent our uniqueness as an intimate ultra-coastal wine region on California's Central Coast," collective Executive Director Anne Steinhauer said in a press release. "We are amplifying what makes our wines different and our region so distinctive." The Wine Collective encompasses three member wineries in two American Viticulture Areas (AVAs), the Edna Valley and Arroyo Grande Valley, as well as vineyards in the Pismo, Avila, and Cambria areas. The release alluded to an umbrella AVA that would capture the region's "unified growing conditions" as something that's in the works. ... Malibu Brew Coffee in Atascadero is now open in its new location at 5955 East Mall. After closing up shop at the longtime El Camino Real spot across from Sunken Gardens (due to construction of a multi-use two-story building on the lot) and a few months of work, Malibu Brew opened its new spot—which is also across the street from Sunken Gardens—on April 11. The shop now carries Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream, and you'll still find the same smiling faces behind the counter serving up the same roasted coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and more. Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham is ready to walk and eat in Paso. Send your news nibbles to clanham@newtimesslo.com.