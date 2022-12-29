The White Lotus (Season 2) 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Rip Cord Productions

WORKING GIRLS Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannó) are a couple of Italian sex workers who find themselves intertwined with a number of different guests at a Sicilian resort, in HBO's second season of White Lotus.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? HBO Max

If you're worried that your relationship has problems, you and your significant other should tune into The White Lotus and behold the psycho-social dysfunctions of the various characters in this delicious black comedy about upscale resort vacationers and the staff that serves them. What a bunch of loons! You'll feel well-adjusted in no time.

The first season of White Lotus was amazing, and this second season is a worthy sequel. Moving from Hawaii in Season 1, this season brings viewers to picturesque Sicily where in the opening episode we learn someone has died. Who? That's for creator Mike White to know and you to find out. There are certainly a lot of characters to choose from, some darker and more deviant than others.

The only cast members who appear in both seasons are Jennifer Coolidge as rich and insecure Tanya McQuoid-Hunt and Jon Gries as Greg Hunt, the man who courts and eventually wins Tanya in Season 1. There's a lot of drama and cringy comedy throughout, but always in the back of your mind is the question, who died? Waiting for the big reveal is half the fun. This series is wicked! (7 54- to 77-min. episodes) Δ