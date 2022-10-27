Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 27, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

The Watcher 

By
click to enlarge SECRETS AND LIES After liquidating all his assets to buy his dream home in the suburbs, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) becomes increasingly obsessive over his family and distrustful of his nosey neighbors, who seem to hold secrets about his beautiful old home, in the Netflix miniseries The Watcher. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX STUDIO
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix Studio
  • SECRETS AND LIES After liquidating all his assets to buy his dream home in the suburbs, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) becomes increasingly obsessive over his family and distrustful of his nosey neighbors, who seem to hold secrets about his beautiful old home, in the Netflix miniseries The Watcher.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

bingeable.png

Based on a true unsolved case, The Watcher reveals the psychological torture one shadowy figure inflicts on the residents of 657 Boulevard. While outside of their price range, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) can't help but put a bid on their dream home—a home that soon becomes a nightmare.

Surrounded by a handful of odd neighbors and an unwelcoming small town, the Brannocks soon start reeling out of control. Dean can't get his mind off of the stranger whose obsession with their home has cost him his grip on reality. Security systems are installed, a private eye is hired, but strange letters keep coming. Their realtor, Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), is desperate for them to sell. Is she behind the threats? Or perhaps it's the neighbors obsessed with home preservation. Maybe Dean himself has been driven to create a ruse as a way out of the hefty mortgage after getting passed up for a promotion. Everyone is a suspect.

The actual owners this series is based on never actually moved into the house, making their fate different from that of the fictional Brannocks. This is one that will keep you guessing. (seven approximately 45-minute episodes)

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. Santa Ynez Chumash tribal member helms Spirit Rangers, a new animated Netflix series Read More

  2. Luckiest Girl Alive is one woman's story of confronting her tragic past Read More

  3. Chicago hip-hop, reggae, jazz, and soul ensemble The LowDown Brass Band plays The Siren on Oct. 22 Read More

  4. Andor Read More

  5. Photoshop in SLO extends Karl Kempton's photography exhibit Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation