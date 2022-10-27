click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix Studio

SECRETS AND LIES After liquidating all his assets to buy his dream home in the suburbs, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) becomes increasingly obsessive over his family and distrustful of his nosey neighbors, who seem to hold secrets about his beautiful old home, in the Netflix miniseries The Watcher.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Netflix

Based on a true unsolved case, The Watcher reveals the psychological torture one shadowy figure inflicts on the residents of 657 Boulevard. While outside of their price range, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) can't help but put a bid on their dream home—a home that soon becomes a nightmare.

Surrounded by a handful of odd neighbors and an unwelcoming small town, the Brannocks soon start reeling out of control. Dean can't get his mind off of the stranger whose obsession with their home has cost him his grip on reality. Security systems are installed, a private eye is hired, but strange letters keep coming. Their realtor, Karen (Jennifer Coolidge), is desperate for them to sell. Is she behind the threats? Or perhaps it's the neighbors obsessed with home preservation. Maybe Dean himself has been driven to create a ruse as a way out of the hefty mortgage after getting passed up for a promotion. Everyone is a suspect.

The actual owners this series is based on never actually moved into the house, making their fate different from that of the fictional Brannocks. This is one that will keep you guessing. (seven approximately 45-minute episodes)