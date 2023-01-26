The truth about SLO County Animal Services 

As a longtime volunteer at San Luis Obispo County Animal Services, I was very disappointed to read the completely erroneous statement by Glen Starkey that dogs at Animal Services "typically have about a 72-hour window to be adopted before they're put down" (Jan. 12, "The volunteers of Meade Canine Rescue & Sanctuary chip away at an insurmountable problem"). Did Mr. Starkey confirm his comment with staff at Animal Services before print? Does he realize how many readers will take his words as truth? The truth: There is no 72-hour window before a dog is euthanized. The truth is, there are numerous dogs that have been at the shelter for weeks and months before adoption. There is no simple answer to why a dog needs to be "put down" at Animal Services. If Mr. Starkey was/is interested in those reasons I'm sure staff or knowledgeable volunteers would be willing to explain, and maybe he could then write an article to enlighten the public to the truth.

Grier Eubanks

San Luis Obispo