DON'T GET ON HIS BAD SIDE Former Navy SEAL James Reese (Chris Pratt) discovers he has a brain tumor from an experimental drug designed to prevent PTSD. He's on a mission to eliminate the people responsible before it's too late, in The Terminal List on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Navy SEAL Lt. Cmdr. James Reece (Christ Pratt) is haunted by his past. He lost his entire platoon on a covert mission gone wrong, leaving him with feelings of culpability and grief. As new evidence about the failed mission comes to light, he begins to realize there's a conspiracy afoot that endangers him and his family, wife Lauren (Riley Keough) and daughter Lucy (Arlo Mertz).

Though a bit bloated at more than seven hours, the series will satisfy action junkies as we watch Reece—now struggling with a brain tumor caused by an experimental drug given to him without consent—methodically use his training to hold those responsible accountable—people like businessman Steve Horn (Jai Courtney), who's trying to sell the company that made the drug before the truth comes out about its side effects.

Reece has his close friend and former SEAL Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) and former military pilot Liz Riley (Tyner Rushing) on his side, but the conspiracy reaches into the military and maybe even to the U.S. government itself and Secretary Hartley (Jeanne Tripplehorn). Reece will need all his deadly skills to bring the truth to light. (eight 55-min. episodes) Δ