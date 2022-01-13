The Supersuckers bring the 'evil powers of rock 'n' roll' to The Siren on Jan. 18 

Do you believe in Satan? Neither do The Supersuckers, but that doesn't stop the hard rocking trio from invoking the name of the hooved one in service to their bone crushing rock, punk, and country music. This Tuesday, Jan. 18, they'll play a Numbskull and Good Medicine Presents concert at The Siren (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 plus fees at eventbrite.com or $20 at the door).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Supersuckers

SUCK IT The Supersuckers bring their hard galloping rock, punk, and country sounds to The Siren on Jan. 18.

Fronted by bassist and singer Eddie Spaghetti (née Edward Daly), the band's been through plenty of personnel changes over their 33-year career. The current trio also includes guitarist "Metal" Marty Chandler and drummer Christopher "Chango" von Streicher, and Eddie suggests you "wear clean underwear" to the show because they're "gonna rock the pants right off you!"

One of their classic tracks is "The Evil Powers of Rock 'n' Roll," on which Eddie sings, "Got evil blood/ and a twisted mind/ everywhere I go yeah/ You know trouble won't be far behind/ do you feel it/ yeah, I feel it too/ so let's get it up/ and get it on// The beat has made you weak/ and you're a freak now baby/ so let's get it on/ you might be crazy/ I might be high/ we're gonna do it 'til we get it right/ and ohh, my soul/ they got a hold of me/ the evil powers of rock 'n' roll."

This is a band with its tongue firmly in cheek. Songs like "The Smoke of Hell," "The Sacrilicious Sounds of the Supersuckers," "Must've Been High," "Motherfuckers Be Trippin'," and "Suck It" promise to have you whooping and hollerin' in this midweek concert, which will be opened by Scott H. Biram, who's worth a school night out in his own right.

Known as "The Dirty Old One Man Band," this Austin-based artist plays ripping blues, classic country, bluegrass, and rock 'n' roll, which he punctuates with punk, heavy metal, and whatever he feels like throwing down.

"He will still the room with haunting South Texas blues, then turn it upside down, into a truck driver's mosh pit," his bio claims. "Like he says, it might be baptism, or it might be murder, either way ... you gonna see the light. This legally ordained preacher's singing, yodeling, growling, leering, and brash preachin' and hollerin' is accompanied by sloppy riffs and licks literally yanked, one at a time, out of his collection of crusty, worn out, Gibson hollowbody guitars and battle axes."

Also this week from Numbskull and Good Medicine, see Led Zeppelin tribute act Led Zepagain on Saturday, Jan. 15, at The Siren (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $22 plus fees at eventbrite.com or $25 at the door). Now celebrating their 34th year of existence, the Sony recording artists "have become highly regarded as the most accurate and authentic replication of Led Zeppelin in the world today," according to press materials.

Two sirens at The Siren

While we're on the subject of Morro Bay's best and only nightclub, The Siren, this Wednesday, Jan. 19 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $13 presale thesirenmorrobay.com) there are two kickass female-fronted bands that will knock you out of your shoes.

Local rockers Lu Lu and the Cowtippers, who won Best Rock/Alternative and Best Live Performance at the 2021 New Times Music Awards, kick off their night with their rock, country, rockabilly, and blues sung be the electrifying Donna Lu. They'll deliver "bombastic re-imagining of country staples" one minute and ripping originals the next.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Jenny Don't & The Spurs

COUNTRY GAL Rodeo rider turned country music maven Jenny Don't & The Spurs play The Siren on Jan. 19.

Next up is Jenny Don't and The Spurs, who I saw open for Charley Crockett last year, and who blew me away. The rodeo rider turned musical revivalist is a fantastic singer, and she sews her own awesome retro Western costumes. This is garage-infused country played with raw intensity by a band of old-school punk rockers.

Cowboy up

SLO Brew Rock has The Randy Rogers Band coming at you this Sunday, Jan. 16 (7:30 p.m.; 18-and-older; $27 presale and $32 day of show at slobrew.com, and $34 at the door), featuring singer-songwriter Randy Rogers, Geoffrey Hill (guitar), Jon Richardson (bass guitar), Brady Black (fiddle), Les Lawless (drums), and Todd Stewart (guitar, fiddle, mandolin, keyboards).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Randy Rogers Band

TEXAS STYLE Country rockers The Randy Rogers Band bring their hit country music to SLO Brew Rock on Jan. 16.

Founded in San Marcos, Texas, they've "spent the last 20 years bringing the Texas country tradition to dedicated fans around the nation and beyond," according to their bio. "With eight studio albums behind them, global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions, [they have] a reputation for must-see country-rock performances."

'Faith' restored

George Michael fans can relive why they loved him this Wednesday, Jan. 19, when The Life and Music of George Michael comes to the Fremont Theater (doors at 6 p.m., show at 7; 18-and-older; tickets at fremontslo.com). This new concert-style show "chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans," according to press materials. "The show captures the performance and sound of George Michael with staging and lighting while telling his story through early music hits from Wham! and his illustrious solo career."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Life And Music Of Georhe Michael

'WAKE ME UP' The Life and Music of George Michael re-creates the sounds of the famed Wham! singer and solo artist at the Fremont Theater on Jan. 19.

Expect to hear his hits such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go," "Freedom," "Faith," "Careless Whisper," "Father Figure," and many more.

More music ...

Symphony Under the Vines presents Mighty Beethoven on Friday, Jan. 14, at Mission San Miguel (6 p.m.; all ages; $30 general, $27 senior, and $15 student at my805tix.com).

"We continue our celebration of Beethoven's 250th anniversary with perhaps his most iconic and popular work, the Symphony No. 5. From the famous opening four note motive, he creates an amazing edifice of towering genius and power," organizers announced.

The Cal Poly Music Department will present its annual Bach Week in person Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 18 to 22, with presentations and performances on campus and at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo. There are too many events to list, but visit bachweek.calpoly.edu. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.